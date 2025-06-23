Early in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, the Indiana Pacers’ worst fears were realized when star guard Tyrese Haliburton went down with an injury. Haliburton was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of Game 7, and the Pacers then turned to an unlikely hero. Backup guard TJ McConnell came off the bench and did his best to lead the Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, but it just wasn’t enough. Following the game, McConnell received consolation from Pacers legend Reggie Miller.

In the third quarter of Game 7 of the NBA Finals, TJ McConnell was instrumental in the Pacers playing tough and hanging close despite the loss of Haliburton. McConnell had 12 of his 16 points in the third quarter, and 12 of the Pacers’ 20 points overall. He shot 6-of-7 from the field during that stretch. It wasn’t enough, however, as the Thunder ended the quarter on a run and on the verge of breaking the game open.

During the Pacers’ postseason run, McConnell has emerged as one of the league’s best role players. Coming off the bench, he has done a stellar job steadying the second unit and providing a boost when needed. He can handle the ball, he can pass, he can score if needed and he plays defense.

Coming into Game 7, McConnell had played in 22 playoff games this postseason at just about 17 minutes per game. He averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists with splits of 53.1 percent shooting from the field, 42.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Last offseason, McConnell signed a four-year, $45 million contract extension, ensuring he remains in a Pacers jersey for the foreseeable future. This is his sixth season with the Pacers after he signed as a free agent ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

McConnell originally went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft and signed as a free agent with the Philadelphia 76ers. He played four seasons with the 76ers.