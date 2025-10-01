The Indiana Pacers are back for training camp after a run to the NBA Finals last season that many did not see coming. They were able to overcome adversity early last season, and they made a run at the right time to get where they were, facing off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Game 7 for the championship.

The Indiana Fever could say that they dealt with a similar story as well, as their season came to an end recently after losing to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 5 of the semifinals. Nobody expected the Fever to make it that far, especially considering the injuries that they dealt with in the second half of the season.

Head coach Rick Carlisle recently gave his flowers to the Fever for what they were able to accomplish this season.

“I want to congratulate the Fever,” Carlisle said via Tony East of Forbes. “Congratulate Stephanie [White] and Kelly [Krauskopf] for their team. Just for a monumental run. They embody everything that Indiana basketball is about. The grit, the guts, and everything else. It was amazing to watch, and they were right there. Sad that it ended, but an amazing run and one of the greatest coaching jobs I've ever seen.”

Indiana basketball has been a sight to watch this year, and the Pacers are hoping that they can bring that same energy into this season. They will be faced with some challenges, as Tyrese Haliburton is expected to miss the season after suffering an Achilles injury during Game 7 of the NBA Finals last season. The Pacers also lost their big man, Myles Turner, as he signed with the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency.

It will now be up to players such as Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, and others to step up and try to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference.