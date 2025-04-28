The Indiana Pacers are on course to send the Milwaukee Bucks home from the playoffs for the second straight year, as they took a 3-1 lead in their first-round matchup courtesy of a 129-103 win on Sunday night. A playoff series isn't over until a team wins four games, but the Bucks may be dead in the water especially in the aftermath of Damian Lillard's non-contact injury that many fear is a torn Achilles tendon.

This doesn't mean, however, that the Pacers are out dancing on the Bucks' grave. Even Tyrese Haliburton, who isn't shy in reveling in his burgeoning rivalry with Lillard, extended his regards and said that his rivalry with Lillard is limited to the four corners of the basketball court.

Add Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle to the list of those who are heartbroken by the sight of Lillard limping off the court, with the Bucks star facing a potential lengthy stint on the sidelines. Carlisle, according to Tony East of Sports Illustrated, called the Bucks star's injury “tragic”.

“I have such great respect for him,” Carlisle said.

Indeed, Lillard is a well-respected person in NBA circles; he tried to stick it out with the Portland Trail Blazers for as long as he could, trying to hold on to his “never running away from the grind” mentality, and he's been a beloved leader wherever he goes.

A torn Achilles tendon may not be a career-ender nowadays thanks to the wonders of modern medicine. But there is not much, if any at all, precedent for a small guard like Lillard returning to superstar status after such a major injury (even though it is unconfirmed as of the moment).

But the Pacers can only play the teams in front of them, and it's quite unfortunate for the Bucks that their most important players simply haven't been healthy come playoff time.

Pacers can close things out at home in Game 5

Without Damian Lillard, the Bucks will have to get another herculean effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo to stave off elimination on the road and to start their comeback trail from 3-1 down in the series. But the Pacers have been taking care of business at home, with them being nine games better on the home than on the road this past regular season (they also won the first two games of the series at Gainbridge Fieldhouse).

Should the Pacers take care of business in Game 5 on Tuesday night, they are likely going to come up against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a team they beat in the final week of the regular season.