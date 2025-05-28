The Indiana Pacers are one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 2000, and they have their stars to thank for it. In a commanding 130-121 Game 4 victory over the New York Knicks, Pacers forward Pascal Siakam not only dropped 30 points but gave credit where it was due—acknowledging the challenge of guarding Karl-Anthony Towns, who had another standout game despite the loss.

After the win, SNY TV’s Knicks Videos posted to X (formerly Twitter), capturing Siakam's comments when asked about Indiana's defensive strategy to double Towns more in Game 4.

Pascal Siakam was asked about the Pacers' decision to double team Karl-Anthony Towns more: "We know he's gifted offensively and he can shoot, he can drive. It's a team effort, he's a tough cover." pic.twitter.com/49tw4MpI6E — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

While Siakam and the Pacers were celebrating their 3-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals, Towns left Game 4 with a late injury, casting uncertainty on the Knicks' comeback hopes. The big man tallied 24 points and 12 rebounds, proving once again why Indiana threw multiple defenders at him throughout the night.

Of course, the story of the game was Tyrese Haliburton’s historic performance. The Pacers guard finished with 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds—and zero turnovers—the first such stat line in NBA playoff history. Haliburton has consistently been the engine of Indiana’s offense, and with his father back in the crowd after a postseason suspension, his performance seemed personal.

The Eastern Conference Finals intensity was palpable. From celebrities in the crowd to the blistering shooting pace of both teams, Game 4 delivered on all fronts. The Knicks have battled all postseason, but now face the daunting task of attempting to come back down 3-1—a feat achieved only 13 times in NBA history.

With momentum firmly in their grasp and Game 5 shifting back to New York, the Pacers have a golden opportunity to close out the series. If Siakam, Haliburton, and the rest of Indiana’s core continue their stellar play, the franchise could soon be returning to the league’s biggest stage.