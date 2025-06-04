The Indiana Pacers recently punched their ticket to the NBA Finals with a resounding Game 6 win over the New York Knicks. John Haliburton, father of Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, was watching from a suite high above the hardwood after a skirmish with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo got him temporarily banned from attending games.

In the weeks since that altercation, the Pacers have gone on an epic run that few saw coming, in some ways overshadowing the initial controversy.

However, Tyrese Haliburton recently put the media on blast for their coverage of the event.

“The commentary around my dad got a little ridiculous. That's just sports media sometimes. It is what it is,” said Haliburton, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

NBA insider Marc J. Spears also confirmed that John Haliburton will indeed be in attendance for the upcoming NBA Finals.

A huge moment for the Pacers

The Indiana Pacers now sit just four games away from their first ever NBA championship, which did not seem like a possibility when they stumbled out of the gates to open up this season.

Much of their poor play in the campaign's opening act was attributed to a slow start for Haliburton, but he has since overcome that and turned back into the All-Star version of himself that burst onto the scene in the early part of the 2023-24 season.

The Pacers will have a difficult road ahead of them against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have dominated thus far in their march to the NBA Finals, their first appearance on the game's biggest stage in 13 years.

The Thunder have a wide variety of defenders they can throw at Haliburton in an attempt to slow him down, and they also have the league MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Still, if the Pacers have proven one thing over the course of this playoffs run, it's that they can never be counted out.

Game 1 is set for Thursday evening from Oklahoma City at 8:30 PM ET.