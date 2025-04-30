Things got heated after the Indiana Pacers eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks, as Tyrese Haliburton's dad stepped on the court and got in Giannis Antetokounmpo's face. A little while after, Antetokounmpo approached Haliburton's dad, and they got into a shouting match.

The incident led the NBA on TNT to share their thoughts, and it seemed like Shaq was on Haliburton's dad side, and thinks that Antetokounmpo was wrong for approaching him.

“Giannis said something to him. His dad is on the court every game,” Shaq said.

The fellas had clashing opinions about the moment between Giannis and Tyrese Haliburton's dad

Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith did not agree with Shaq's take, and neither did anyone on social media.

“Giannis never said anything to his dad first Shaq. Haliburton’s dad walked on the court & was talking stuff first,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Is NBA on TNT going to show Shaq the angle of Halliburton’s dad walking up to Giannis first or no,” another user wrote.

“Barkley is right. Shaq is wrong. Pops should not be in Giannis face after his son clinched the series. It's ridiculous. And NBA needs to send a message,” a third user wrote.

Tyrese Haliburton's dad apologizes to Giannis Antetokounmpo

It's clear that most people did not agree with Haliburton's dad confronting Antetokounmpo, and he did apologize to the Bucks star and their team.

“I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight's game. This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again,” Haliburton's dad wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

After the game, Haliburton himself and Antetokounmpo spoke about the incident, and both disagreed with what happened. Hopefully, something like that doesn't happen again, because someone could get hurt if it's the wrong player. Antetokounmpo played it cool, and it seems like all sides have cooled down.