Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton responded to recent criticism from Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway Sr. after the former NBA player made pointed remarks about him on Gil’s Arena, the podcast hosted by Gilbert Arenas. Hardaway, who played 13 seasons in the NBA, did not hold back in expressing his disdain for Haliburton’s on-court demeanor.

“If I go back and suit up, I wanna go f*** up Tyrese Haliburton,” Hardaway said during the podcast. “He talks so much s***. I wanna go back and bust his motherf*ing a. He think he all that.”

Haliburton, who has been a vocal leader for the Pacers throughout the season, responded to Hardaway’s comments on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Tell the world the real reason you feel this way, Tim,” Haliburton posted.

Tyrese Haliburton continues to lead Pacers' playoff push amid Tim Hardaway Sr.'s criticism

The exchange has generated buzz around the Pacers guard, who has continued to elevate his play as Indiana remains in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race. Haliburton is averaging 17.9 points, 8.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc through 53 games.

The Pacers improved to 31-23 following their 127-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, securing their spot as the fourth seed in the East. Haliburton played a key role in the win, finishing with 22 points, nine assists, five rebounds, a steal, and a block.

Indiana will aim to carry its momentum forward with back-to-back matchups against the Los Angeles Clippers (31-24) on Sunday night and the defending champion Denver Nuggets (37-19) on Monday night.

The public back-and-forth between Haliburton and Hardaway has added another layer to the 24-year-old’s growing reputation as one of the NBA’s premier playmakers. While Hardaway’s remarks suggest an old-school approach to the game, Haliburton’s response reflects the confidence and swagger that have made him a leader for the Pacers.