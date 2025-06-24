Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has an incredible support system as he begins the first stage of his recovery from a torn Achilles. His girlfriend Jade Jones is no exception.

Haliburton tore his right Achilles tendon midway through the first quarter of Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. The injury ruled him out for the remainder of the game and will likely keep him out for the 2025-26 season.

Haliburton will undergo surgery to repair the tendon with the same doctor who operated on Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. In the meantime, the Pacers star's girlfriend provided him encouragement with her words on a story post via Instagram.

“Every step of the way 💛🙏🙌 A run we will remember for a lifetime. You are so amazing!” she said.

(Via jadeeejones/IG) pic.twitter.com/4b61bfZQvU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

What lies ahead for Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton had a brutal ending to his postseason with the Achilles injury. Despite that, it doesn't change the fact that he earned his place as one of the best guards in the NBA for the Pacers.

Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 9.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game after 73 regular-season appearances. He shot 47.3% from the field, including 38.8% from beyond the arc, and 85.1% from the free-throw line.

Haliburton maintained this form in the playoffs. He produced 17.3 points, 8.6 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per contest. He boasted shooting splits of 46.3% overall, including 34% from downtown, and 82.8% from the charity stripe.

Unfortunately for Haliburton, he will have to watch the Pacers from the sidelines for an entire year. That doesn't mean he will be content with that as he will exert all his effort to succeed in his rehab and play like he never left.

The Pacers will forever be grateful for Haliburton's heroics in the 2025 postseason, game-winners and everything. It would only be right for them to do their due diligence in maintaining their playoff status moving forward.