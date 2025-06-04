The vibes surrounding the Indiana Pacers appear to be at an all-time high, and why wouldn't they be? They are still in title contention, although what stands between them and the Larry O'Brien trophy in this year's edition of the NBA Finals is an Oklahoma City Thunder team that's won 80 total games thus far this season. But the Pacers, all season long, have taken everything in stride, which is a testament to how tight-knit their locker room is.

Prior to flying to Oklahoma City for their preparation leading up to Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, Tyrese Haliburton was entertaining questions from reporters as he typically does. Haliburton and the rest of the reporters looking to get some insights from the Pacers star were then greeted by a surprise question from sophomore Jarace Walker, who pretended to be a media member so that he could troll Haliburton.

“Question to the left, excuse me? If I can get two bacon cheeseburgers and fries from Culver's,” Walker requested with a huge grin on his face.

“I got you. Text me your full order, please,” Haliburton responded in a deadpan manner while smiling from ear to ear.

“Thank you, Ty,” Walker said before exiting the frame.

This just shows what a “good mom” Haliburton truly is for the Pacers. He's not just a teammate one can laugh with or excel alongside, but he also makes sure that his teammates are well-fed, and in more ways than one. Haliburton is exuding unselfishness with everything he does, and with Walker not being healthy at all (as evidenced by him being in crutches), it's not really out of the realm of possibility that the Pacers star will be the one to go to the counter at Culver's and buy his teammate a hearty meal.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers will miss the Jarace Walker X-factor

It will be difficult for the Pacers to justify giving Walker any minutes in the upcoming NBA Finals amid his battle with an ankle injury. It's clear that Walker is far from 100 percent, and him being on crutches means that he is in real danger of missing the series against the Thunder.

Haliburton and the Pacers should still have enough weapons to at least keep in step with the Thunder, but they will miss the size, strength, and three-point marksmanship that Walker brings to the table. Here's to a speedy recovery for the 21-year-old forward.