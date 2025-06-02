The Indiana Pacers will not have one of their big men in the early goings of the 2025 NBA Finals versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. On Monday, Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle shared that power forward Jarace Walker is going to be absent for at least the first two games of the Thunder series due to a lower-body injury.

Carlisle also said that there is no definite return date for the former Houston Cougars star.

“He's going to be out for a while,” Carlisle said of Walker during an appearance on 107.5 The Fan (h/t ESPN). “I don't know how long. He certainly will not play in the first two games of the Finals,” the 65-year-old mentor added.

Walker, who was taken in the first round of the 2023 NBA draft by the Pacers, sustained a right ankle injury in the fourth quarter of last Saturday's series-clinching 125-108 Indiana win over the New York Knicks.

Article Continues Below

He was trying to defend a shot in the paint when he seemingly landed awkwardly. He stayed on the floor as play continued before getting helped off the floor. He did not return for the remainder of the contest, where he had two points and a rebound in seven minutes.

Given Carlisle's news about Walker, Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals will be the soonest the player can see action. The series will kick off on Thursday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Game 2 will be on Sunday at the same venue, while Game 3 is scheduled on June 11, Wednesday, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

The 21-year-old Walker has a minimal role for the Pacers, but his versatility can be missed by the team. So far in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, he is averaging 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per 36 minutes while also shooting 40 percent from behind the arc on 6.2 attempts.

During the 2024-25 NBA regular season, Walker mostly played as a power forward but also saw action as a small forward and center. Freshly minted 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Most Valuable Player Pascal Siakam may see more minutes on the court without Walker. Athletic forward Obi Toppin could also see an uptick in his minutes.