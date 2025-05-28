The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks are in a heated battle in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night. So far, it's been the Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson show.

The two guards have been lighting it up this series, and the stage is set for an incredible Game 4.

Tyrese Haliburton makes Pacers history with monster 1st quarter in Game 4 vs. Knicks

The Pacers led the Knicks after the first quarter of play, 43-35. Tyrese Haliburton recorded 15 points in the quarter with five rebounds and six assists. Haliburton also shot 4-of-5 from the field, 3-of-3 from three, and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in the first quarter of Game 4.

Haliburton became the first player in NBA playoff history to record a quarter with at least 15 points, five rebounds, six assists, and zero turnovers.

Only one other player had recorded a quarter with at least 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a playoff game: LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers. James, however, had one turnover in that quarter, while Haliburton was spotless.

Article Continues Below

Tyrese Haliburton in the 1st quarter of Game 4 vs. the Knicks: 15 points

5 rebounds

6 assists

0 turnovers He's the 1st player in NBA Playoff History to record 15+ points, 5+ rebounds, 6+ assists, and 0 turnovers in a quarter. (per Stathead, since 1997) — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

On the other end, Jalen Brunson also had a dominant first quarter for the Knicks, recording 13 points, and three assists on 5-of-9 shooting from the field.

The Pacers entered Tuesday's Game 4 up 2-1 in the series, but it feels as close to a must-win as it gets for Indiana, who does not want to go back to New York tied 2-2 and without the home-court advantage they secured by winning the first two games of the series on the road.

Entering the 2025 postseason, teams that win the first two games of a best-of-seven series go on to win the series 92.0% of the time (323-28).

Additionally, teams that win the first two games of a best-of-seven series on the road go on to win the series 85.7% of the time (30-5), while teams that lead a best-of-seven series 3-1 go on to win the series 95.5% of the time (275-13).