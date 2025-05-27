The Indiana Pacers are playing some good basketball in this postseason, and many people probably did not expect them to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals. Nonetheless, they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers in five games, and they're now leading their series against the New York Knicks 2-1. The Pacers play a brand of basketball that doesn't need a star player to control the game, and they usually win by moving the ball and playing good defense.

Tyrese Haliburton is the head of the snake on the team, but he doesn't put up big numbers consistently like other players. That has led to debates on whether he should be considered a superstar in this league, and Kendrick Perkins was the latest person to throw out his opinion.

“One of my good friends texted me. He said, ‘In order to be a superstar, you have to sell out arenas on the road.' So I don't know if Tyrese Haliburton is selling out arenas on the road,” Perkins said on First Take.

Stephen A. Smith then went on to say that he doesn't think that Jalen Brunson sells out arenas on the road, but the New York Knicks always will because of the team's status.

Even if Haliburton isn't selling out arenas on the road, that shouldn't take away from what he's been doing for the Pacers this postseason.

Tyrese Haliburton receives Chris Paul comparison

Though Haliburton may not get credit from some, players in the league see the trajectory that the Pacers guard is going. Marcus Morris recently compared him to Chris Paul on First Take.

“I think we just see him differently. I think we’re just so used to saying a superstar is athletic in a bigger market,” Morris said. “What Haliburton is doing is similar to what Chris Paul's doing. We said Chris Paul was a superstar, right? Chris Paul was the ultimate general and that’s what made him a superstar… he made guys better, he’s won games. That’s what made him a superstar – he wasn’t the most athletic, he made big shots down in the clutch, he’s kinda walking in that same path of a guy who can move the ball, can make players better.”

Haliburton is not the flashy, athletic player that everyone wants to see in a superstar, but he is a floor general who knows how to get his team easy shots.