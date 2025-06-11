The Indiana Pacers wouldn't be the same without Tyrese Haliburton and his ability to be clutch. After all, the aura surrounding Haliburton's Game 1 buzzer-beater against the Oklahoma City Thunder still holds weight. 

That, along with other clutch moments, has enabled former NBA player and ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson to coin him “the moment“. In an interview with ESPN's NBA Today, Haliburton responded to the moniker by taking it in stride. 

“If the moment's there I'm always ready.” he said. 

There is no question that Haliburton's heroics have garnered him an inordinate amount of attention and praise. Haliburton's buzzer-beater against the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals is still a wowing moment. 

The Pacers and Thunder are tied at one game a piece in the NBA Finals. Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday in Indianapolis. The Pacers are looking to win their first NBA title in franchise history. 

Meanwhile, the Thunder are looking for their first title as the Thunder. They last won a title when they were the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979. 

Whatever happens, it is likely to expect more moments from Haliburton with the series at a critical point. 

Tyrese Haliburton lives for the moment

Haliburton is one of the most compelling players in the league. Even with a Finals matchup between two low-market teams, Haliburton stands out, especially when it matters most. 

He's made high-percentage game-tying and game-winning shots in the last two minutes of the 4th quarter as well as overtime. Haliburton's recent exploits have evoked comparisons to Pacers legend Reggie Miller, whose legacy behind clutch was seemingly unmatched. 

In addition, Haliburton is on pace to surpass LeBron James for clutch performances in the postseason. Therefore, it's not far-fetched to expect Haliburton to be the one with the ball with the game on the line. 

In other words, “The moment” has a moment. 