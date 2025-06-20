Several moments from the Indiana Pacers' massive NBA Finals Game 6 win made headlines, but none more than Pascal Siakam's dunk over Jalen Williams. The dunk came off a dish from Tyrese Haliburton, who joked that the play was a rarity for his All-Star teammate.

Haliburton started the play with a steal before staying in bounds and tossing a no-look pass to a streaking Siakam, who threw down a right-hand hammer over a mystified Williams. Despite being up 18 at the time of the dunk, the play was crucial to the Pacers' momentum in the dominant victory. After the game, Haliburton recalled how “special” it was before joking about Siakam's lack of aggressiveness at the rim.

“That's a special moment,” Haliburton said in his post-game presser. “Especially because we're always getting on Pascal for not dunking anymore.”

Coming off a no-show Game 5, Haliburton ended Game 6 with 14 points, one rebound and five assists. His mere presence on the court energized his team and the crowd to seal a must-win game in the Pacers' final home contest of the season. Haliburton ended with a game-high plus-minus of plus-25 in Indiana's 108-91 victory.

Siakam ended with 16 points and 13 rebounds, notching his first double-double since Game 1. Though he struggled offensively — shooting just 6-of-14 from the floor — Siakam held Williams to just 16 points. Williams entered the game off a 40-point outburst in Game 5 and surpassed 25 points in three straight outings.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam lead Pacers into Game 7

With momentum back on their side, the Pacers return to the road for the final game of the 2024-2025 NBA season. Everything will come down to Game 7 on the Oklahoma City Thunder's home court at the Paycom Center.

The Thunder won the most recent matchup at the Paycom Center, but are just 2-1 at home in the 2025 NBA Finals. Oklahoma City dominated most of Game 1 before the Pacers pulled off another iconic comeback victory, capped off with a Haliburton game-winner.

Haliburton remains at less than 100 percent, but he did not appear too limited in Game 6. The blowout only forced him to play 23 minutes, giving him additional rest time. Haliburton sat for most of the second half, along with the majority of both teams' starters.

Given his limited status, Andrew Nembhard stepped up for his biggest game of the series. Nembhard dropped a team-high 17 points, adding four assists and three steals. When Haliburton suffered a similar injury in the 2024 playoffs, Nembhard fully took over the offense, averaging 28 points, five rebounds and 9.5 assists in two games without his backcourt partner.