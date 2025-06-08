Tyrese Haliburton earned immense praise from NBA legend Dwyane Wade for his heroics in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on June 5. The Pacers star caught wind of the Hall of Famer's reaction.

Haliburton scored 14 points in his Finals debut, but his last shot proved to be crucial as it was the game-winner to stun the Thunder. It allowed Indiana to take a 1-0 series lead, taking homecourt advantage away from their opponents.

Wade was doing a livestream as he watched Haliburton pull off his feats his Game 1. His reaction went viral as he made a strong statement for the star guard.

“Oh s***!” Wade said, via Wy Network by Dwyane Wade. “Yo! Oh my God. Superstar, superstar, superstar!”

Haliburton saw Wade's reaction during pregame preparation for Game 2, and he was extremely happy with the three-time NBA champion's reaction.

“That means the world,” Haliburton said.

“That means the world.” Tyrese Haliburton loved Dwyane Wade's reaction to his game winner in Game 1 🔥 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/LXEH9IF6hS https://t.co/QRhv2lfKYt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

What lies ahead for Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

It's a great moment for Tyrese Haliburton to have from Dwyane Wade while he progresses through the NBA Finals with the Pacers.

Haliburton played a major role in having Indiana make consecutive deep runs in the postseason. This season seems to be rise to the top as he helped lead them to their first NBA Finals since 2000.

Haliburton had a lot of clutch performances throughout the playoffs. It didn't matter whether it was against the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers or New York Knicks. The star guard met the moment in all three of those series in the leadup to the NBA Finals. And with his game-winner against Oklahoma City in Game 1, that will surely continue as he seeks to get his squad to the throne as champions.

The Pacers will look to take a 2-0 series lead when they face the Thunder in Game 2. The contest will take place on June 8 at 8 p.m. ET.