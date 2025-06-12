Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was in a jovial mood after Game 3. Then hilariously took a shot at his dad after securing the NBA Finals win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Wednesday night.

Haliburton limped out of the Game 2 loss and left many wondering about his health. “Hali” then dropped 22 points on the Oklahoma City Thunder to win 116-107, placing Indy up 2-1 in this series. Haliburton's father, once banned by the NBA in May for an incident with Giannis Antetokounmpo, cheered loudly. But also wore some vibrant material. Haliburton called him out before the game.

Haliburton then took one more humorous jab at his father when speaking postgame.

“He gon' go home, he outta pocket for them jeans,” Haliburton joked after the game.

The Pacers star clearly saw a colorful display from his dad courtside. But “Hali” delivered a dominating display in a game the Hoosier State waited 25 years for.

Tyrese Haliburton masterful in Game 3 Pacers win over Thunder

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) passes the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Fans flocked to the Pacers home venue in the first finals game in 25 years.

Haliburton's dad brought more than jeans that caught the son's attention. But also a large towel featuring his son. And the dad didn't hesitate to proudly bring out the cloth material as his son heated up from three-point land.

Mr. Haliburton wasn't the only one hyped to watch his son go off. Pacers legend Reggie Miller couldn't contain his energy after Haliburton banked this three.

The 25-year-old came within one rebound from hitting  triple-double. He dished out 11 assists and hauled down nine rebounds. Haliburton showed a nose for the basketball, plus took great care of it in avoiding turnovers. He only lost the basketball four times — less than the five he committed in Game 2.

Haliburton even earned a new nickname during this series. He's called “the moment” by ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson. The refocused Pacers star created a new moment. All for the fans who waited to see their team host an NBA Finals game.