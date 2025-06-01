At the start of these playoffs, Tyrese Haliburton was voted the most overrated player in the NBA by his peers in an anonymous poll. Now, he has led the Indiana Pacers to the NBA Finals after knocking off the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Following Game 6 in Indiana, a 125-108 Pacers win that clinched their spot in the championship round, Haliburton posted a video on social media trolling some of the Knicks fans and getting Pacers fans fired up for the NBA Finals.

This video that Tyrese Haliburton put out in celebration of the Pacers beating the Knicks is FIRE 🔥 Is Hali the new villain in New York? 🤔 (via @TyHaliburton22) pic.twitter.com/IEwfxEvMT4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

There are no more questions about Haliburton's viability as a superstar in the NBA after leading Indiana to the conference finals in back-to-back years, and now he has gotten the job done and delivered a conference title. He has a tall task in front of him with the juggernaut Oklahoma City Thunder, but Haliburton has beaten the odds against both the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Knicks, so maybe he can pull off the historic upset.

Article Continues Below

The star point guard was at his very best against the Knicks, and he delivered with multiple stellar moments and performances that he and Pacers fans will remember forever. In Game 1, Haliburton made a buzzer-beater to force overtime at Madison Square Garden, and Indiana won to cap off one of the greatest comebacks in playoff history.

Then, with the Pacers needing a win in Game 4, Haliburton posted a historic triple-double with no turnovers to lead Indiana to another victory. He capped the series off with a rock-solid 21-point, 13-assist showing in Game 6 to help the Pacers run away with the series.

Haliburton's best skill may be protecting the ball and getting the Pacers good shots over and over again, and he will need to continue doing that against a Thunder defense that is the best in the NBA. Oklahoma City constantly causes chaos and forces a ton of turnovers, so the burden will fall on Haliburton to keep Indiana from falling in that trap.

While it will be a difficult ask, the Iowa State product has shown that he will show up in the biggest moments of the playoffs.