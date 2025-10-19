The Indiana Pacers’ promising playoff run signaled a bright future, but that optimism is starting to feel uncertain. Bennedict Mathurin has suddenly become one of the most talked-about names for the Pacers. The uncertainty surrounding Tyrese Haliburton’s season-ending injury, Myles Turner’s earlier departure, and the team’s financial direction has created a complicated outlook for Mathurin’s long-term future with the Pacers.

For now, all eyes are on how Indiana handles its young core. According to multiple reports, including Jake Fischer at The Stein Line, the Pacers appear unlikely to finalize a contract extension before the Monday deadline, putting the Bennedict Mathurin situation under even closer scrutiny.

Without Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers are operating in a state of flux. The front office has been cautious about locking in major deals. Earlier, they hesitated to commit long-term money to Myles Turner before his exit. That same approach now extends to Mathurin, whose next contract could reshape the Pacers' roster and salary flexibility. At this point, the team seems intent on waiting until the offseason to make any major financial commitments.

Even so, that strategy carries real risk. Mathurin’s value could soar once he takes on an expanded role in Haliburton’s absence. As the Arizona product shoulders more of the scoring and playmaking load, he’ll have every chance to showcase his full talent. Rival teams will be watching closely. Given the Pacers' cap situation, suitors could offer the 23-year-old guard a lucrative deal.

In the bigger picture, the Pacers have made it clear that they view Mathurin as a cornerstone of their rebuild. Yet their conservative financial stance might invite competition. A breakout season could push his market value beyond what Indiana is prepared to match. If that happens, Bennedict Mathurin could become one of the most sought-after restricted free agents next summer, and a potential flight risk if the Pacers don’t move quickly.

Will the Pacers keep its rising star grounded, or watch Bennedict Mathurin take flight somewhere else?