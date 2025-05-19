Game 1 between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers is set to tip off on Wednesday in what is a highly anticipated Eastern Conference Finals matchup. It's a historic rivalry that reignited this time a year ago when Indiana eliminated New York in a 130-109 victory in a Game 7 contest. Leading up to Wednesday's game, point guard Jalen Brunson revealed that the loss is still bothering him today.

During a press conference, the 28-year-old guard revealed that he still thinks about that playoff exit. Despite being focused on the current campaign, Jalen Brunson isn't forgetting what losing in the postseason feels like.

“I mean, it still kind of bothers me. But I mean, I feel like once you get into the season, you start thinking about the next game and everything like that. Obviously, there was a missed opportunity last year playing [the Pacers] at home in Game 7. Regardless of who we had out there, I don't generally know the timetable, but it definitely hurt.”

Jalen Brunson says losing to the Pacers last year in the playoffs still bothers him pic.twitter.com/mG4ws2ZvyW — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Knicks have been hot throughout this year's playoffs. New York outplayed the Detroit Pistons in the first round, winning that series 4-2. The team then turned around and beat out the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics in six games. Jalen Brunson has been on a heater, averaging 28.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game while recording a 44.0% field goal percentage and shooting 36.3% from the three-point line.

Indiana has also been red hot throughout the postseason, as Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in five games in the first round. They then turned around and defeated the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers in five games as well.

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks certainly hope to avoid a repeat of last year's playoffs. New York is on the verge of making its first trip to the NBA Finals in 27 years. Winning a title has been elusive for this franchise, as the last time the organization won a championship came in the 1972-73 season. Brunson hopes to change that this year, but the team must first overcome the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.