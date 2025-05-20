Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are headed to their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000, where they'll be taking on Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. Following last postseason's seven-game series, many wondered if either team would be back at this stage again.

Turns out the NBA scriptwriters borrowed plans from the the WWE.

Jalen Brunson reacts to WWE script with Tyrese Haliburton coming true

Jalen Brunson fractured his hand in the 2024 East semis and the Knicks lost to the Pacers in seven games. Indiana advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, but they fell as well following Tyrese Haliburton's hamstring injury.

Shortly after the NBA Finals on June 28, 2024, both Brunson and Haliburton were featured in a WWE Smackdown episode with wrestlers Logan Paul and LA Knight.

Jalen Brunson grabbed a metal chair and scared away Tyrese Haliburton at WWE Smackdown 😭 pic.twitter.com/gwtk3jtX0N — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) June 29, 2024 Expand Tweet

During the New York Knicks' media availability on Monday afternoon, Jalen Brunson was asked about the episode he and Tyrese Haliburton did together and how funny it is to see that the WWE helped set up another series.

“WWE, they were cooking when they did that,” Brunson said of Haliburton during Monday afternoon's media availability. “Great player. He's done a lot. Quieted a lot of people. He's obviously their engine and they go as he goes, so I think it's going to be a tough task. But I think as a team, we just have to sit together, do what we do, and control what we can control. Like I said, I'm happy for his success, but this is a new challenge for us.”

"WWE, they were cooking when they did that" Jalen Brunson on appearing at SmackDown with Tyrese Haliburton and how Haliburton is the "engine" of the Pacers: pic.twitter.com/rbbnbeomKt — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Even Knicks forward Josh Hart, who spent time with both Brunson and Haliburton on Team USA during the 2023 World Cup, joked about how great it was to see WWE's script come to fruition

“WWE writes a great script,” Hart added of the Brunson-Haliburton WWE script. “There's gonna be a lot of guys that's going to be trying to get on WWE this summer. They're two of the best point guard, not just in the East, but in the league. It's going to be fun, they both have two different playing styles. JB's more of a scoring guard, Tyrese runs that offense and gets guys involved, pushes the pace, those types of things. There's going to be back-and-forth matchups, chess matches, both guys are extremely talented. I look forward to that.”

Through 12 postseason games, Jalen Brunson is averaging 28.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three.

Through 10 games this postseason, Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and an NBA-high 9.3 assists per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field.

Game 1 between the Knicks and Pacers is scheduled for Wednesday night at 8PM EST on TNT.