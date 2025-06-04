Pascal Siakam is back on basketball’s biggest stage, and this time, he arrives as the veteran centerpiece of an Indiana Pacers team making its first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years.

The Pacers will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center, with Siakam set to play a critical role in Indiana’s championship hopes. On Wednesday’s media day, the 31-year-old forward reflected on the long, often difficult path that brought him from his championship run with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 to leading the Pacers back to prominence.

“It’s been an incredible journey, I’ll say… a lot of tough times for sure and just learning from adversity,” Siakam said. “I thought it just wasn’t always pretty which I think made me who I am and just being in this moment now where I could just know that I’ve been through almost everything as a player… a lot of highs, a lot of lows, and that all just makes the journey sweeter. And for me I just enjoy all those moments and it makes me just appreciate everything even more… and just play freely out there.”

Siakam’s last trip to the NBA Finals came in his third NBA season, when the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors to win the franchise’s first championship. That series marked his emergence as a rising star in the league. In the years that followed, he earned three All-Star selections, one All-NBA Second Team nod, and one All-NBA Third Team honor.

His tenure in Toronto ended midway through the 2023-24 season when he was traded to Indiana. The move reshaped the Pacers’ trajectory, pairing Siakam with Tyrese Haliburton to form one of the league’s most dynamic duos. Indiana advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals that same season and returned this year with a deeper, more balanced roster.

Siakam has played a central role in Indiana’s playoff success. Through three rounds, he has averaged 21.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 53.7% from the field and 46.3% from beyond the arc. He earned Eastern Conference Finals MVP honors after the Pacers eliminated the New York Knicks in six games.

The Pacers’ Finals appearance is their first since 2000. Siakam, now the most experienced player on the roster with Finals experience, brings leadership and postseason poise to a young team facing a talented Thunder squad.

Thursday’s matchup pits two teams that have defied expectations throughout the season. For Siakam, it marks the culmination of six years of growth, adversity, and perseverance — all of which have led him back to a place he once called home.