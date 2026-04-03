With the 2025-26 season long lost for the Memphis Grizzlies, they are essentially looking towards the future to evaluate which players fit the direction the team is heading towards for the next few years. With Jaren Jackson Jr. joining Desmond Bane out the door, Ja Morant is looking likely to be shown the exit in the near future, which means that the Grizzlies will be building from the ground up.

To that end, the Grizzlies are using the final few games of the season as a sort of audition for which players could make it to next season's roster. One of the players Memphis is giving a chance to is Dariq Whitehead, the former Brooklyn Nets first-round pick out of Duke who's seen his career get derailed by injuries.

As per Shams Charania of ESPN, the Grizzlies are signing Whitehead to a 10-day contract. Whitehead has spent the entirety of the 2025-26 season thus far in the G-League with the Oklahoma City Thunder's affiliate team, the Blue.

Whitehead, however, has struggled with the Blue; he's averaging 10.9 points per game on 36.6 percent shooting from the field. The Grizzlies are betting that they could help the young guard get his career back on track, as he's only 21 years of age.

Grizzlies' youth movement soldiers on

The Grizzlies have been giving plenty of opportunities to their young players to end the 2025-26 campaign. Cedric Coward is getting a taste of first-option duties, while the likes of GG Jackson, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Walter Clayton Jr. have been showing incredible signs as well.

Even the likes of Javon Small and Jahmai Mashack have been making their case to stick with the Grizzlies for next season. Whitehead will have plenty of competition for a roster spot, which should only bring out the best in the 21-year-old guard out of Duke.