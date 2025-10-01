The Los Angeles Clippers have been through a lot over the past year. Kawhi Leonard is in the middle of an investigation into his sponsorships. The front office was busy, adding stars like Bradley Beal and Chris Paul to Tyronn Lue's roster. James Harden is back for another season. However, video surfaced on him getting pulled over as Netflx filmed the second season of Starting Five.

Harden is one of the best guards in the NBA and has been for more than a decade. The former NBA MVP joins young stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton in the new documentary. Netflix crews followed each player as they navigated through the regular season, trying to compete for an NBA championship.

While filming, they caught Harden's interaction with police officers.

James Harden really got pulled over on the way to a game "I'm late to a game, I gotta be there at 8:00" 💀 via @netflixsportspic.twitter.com/fcq0DBq2q6 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) October 1, 2025

As the Clippers prepare for another season, Harden's run-in with police gave fans a much-needed distraction. Leonard's investigation is ongoing and could result in a hefty suspension or fine from the league. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said that he wants the investigation into the Clippers to be complete before the he steps in to determine punishment.

Regardless of if Leonard is on the floor or not, veteran players will play a major role in Los Angeles' season. Paul and Bradley are new additions in Los Angeles, but Harden remains one of Lue's on-court leaders. After making an All-Star appearance last season, the guard proved that he is still capable of scoring and playmaking as well as he ever did.

The Clippers are a popular dark horse pick to make some noise in the Western Conference. Los Angeles hopes for another big season from Harden, Ivica Zubac, and potentially Leonard. Despite the team's drama, its focus is on starting the season strong and putting itself into position to contend in next year's postseason.