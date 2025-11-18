The Los Angeles Clippers have been struggling mightily recently, losing eight out of their last nine games and currently sitting at 4-10 on the 2025-26 NBA season. While James Harden has been doing everything he can to keep Los Angeles in games, the team continues to flounder due in large part to the extended injury absence of Kawhi Leonard.

Recently, The Ringer's Bill Simmons floated a wild trade idea that would get the Clippers some much-needed help on the perimeter.

Simmons' proposed trade would see the Sacramento Kings receive the Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins, along with Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons. Meanwhile, Los Angeles would get back Dario Saric and Zach LaVine from the Kings in return, while Kings guard Malik Monk would join the Celtics.

“This is a good ‘Who says no?' —Clips desperately need more scoring, grab Lavine —Boston gets under tax for 2 extra Monk years —Sac gets 70m of expirings and summer cap space,” noted Simmons on X, formerly Twitter.

While it's hard to see this trade actually going through, Clippers fans certainly wouldn't be opposed to the idea of adding an extra scoring punch on the wing in the form of LaVine.

Meanwhile, the deal would also reunite Bogdanovic with his former team, the Kings, and help Boston out with the luxury tax, as Simmons mentioned.

Article Continues Below

Tough times for the Clippers

Overall, the Los Angeles Clippers couldn't have nightmared up a worse start to the 2025-26 season than the one they've endured so far, and things only figure to get worse from here as the schedule gets tougher.

Adding insult to injury is the fact that the Clippers will be giving their 2026 first round draft pick to the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder, so there will be no consolation prize if their losing ways continue this year.

In any case, the Clippers will next hit the floor on Thursday evening on the road vs the Orlando Magic.