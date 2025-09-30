INGLEWOOD, CA — The Los Angeles era started a new season on Monday afternoon, kicking off the 2025-26 season with media day at Intuit Dome. Bradley Beal was among the new Clippers who spoke to members of the media Monday ahead of the start of their journey with their new team.

Following weeks of negotiations, Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns negotiated a contract buyout in mid-July, ending his two-year stint with the franchise and making him an unrestricted free agent.

Free to choose his next team and destination, Beal ultimately decided to join the Clippers in a move that prioritized both a basketball fit and lifestyle he wanted for himself.

“It was a process,” Bradley Beal told ClutchPoints at media day. “For one, you definitely respect Phoenix and appreciate them because of everything they've done and the communication was pretty straightforward. So I'm always appreciative of that and it wasn't easy at all. It wasn't an easy decision because many teams made that push and made that run and made their pitch. And it came down to the wire about where I wanted to go, who I wanted to be, what situation I wanted to be a part of.

“This situation, in particular, stuck out a lot. Just in terms of who one Steve Ballmer is and how he operates and what he stands for, his passion is unmatched. I feel like with his ownership around the league. And then L. Frank has been around for a long time. He knows the game, he knows players, he knows personnel. And then [Tyronn Lue]. T-Lue is another Missouri guy. I'm from Missouri. We had a previous relationship prior to me coming here. It's just all made sense. James, I talked to James throughout the process and their pitch was just, it was obviously better. It was better. It made more sense and more fitting. I felt more confident and comfortable about, you know, the role and the situation I was going into. So everything kind of aligned.”

After the buyout agreement was reached, Bradley Beal's agent, Mark Bartelstein, made a number of public radio appearances, where he said the new Clippers guard is not someone who likes to move a lot and the hope would be to make him a Clipper for a long time.

Beal echoed those sentiments, citing his familiarity with Los Angeles and the Clippers appearing like a great basketball fit.

“Oh, 100 percent,” Beal added. “My wife is from here, so that made the transition a little smoother and easier for us, but I love it man. I love being here. I'm usually here every offseason working out anyways, so it wasn't too big of an adjustment for me living-wise and all that. I'm very acclimated with L.A. And it was just more where basketball was going to be best for me. I hope I can finish here. That's the goal, that's the end goal. It's something that me and L. Frank talked about. Obviously you've got to continue to produce, continue to help lead this team to wins and the future will take care of itself.”

Beal now joins a Clippers team that is returning a lot of players, but also made necessary changes to bolster the roster. the 13-year NBA veteran guard replaces Norman Powell in the starting lineup, with John Collins expected to start in the frontcourt alongside Ivica Zubac. Brook Lopez will come off the bench, as will Chris Paul to give the team some much-needed point guard depth.

“I think adding a guy like Brad is easy for our team,” Tyronn Lue explained to ClutchPoints. “You have a guy who can run pick-and-roll, he can catch-and-shoot, he's a great cutter, can handle the basketball. So he does a lot of different things offensively. I think the biggest ability for us is being able to pass the ball and make plays for [Ivica Zubac] and guys like that when he comes off pick-and-rolls. I don't think it'll be hard at all to incorporate him into what we want to do.”

In 13 years in the NBA, Bradley Beal has averaged 21.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three.

In his two years in Phoenix, Beal shot over 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three, but the lack of fit and chemistry issues were apparent when watching Suns teams that lacked a clear floor general and point guard.

Now joining the Clippers and playing alongside an elite table-setter in James Harden, Beal is excited for the opportunity to get back to his old ways.

“It's always about what the team wants and needs,” Beal said, explaining his willingness to do whatever the team asks of him. “But I'd be lying if I said I didn't have my best years of my career with an elite point guard. John Wall and Russell Westbrook, I've had some really good point guards. So to play with James [Harden], Chris [Paul], and those guys, that's just another box I get to check. I'm super ecstatic about it. Whether the ball is in my hands, or I'm playing off the ball, it doesn't matter what it is. I'm just happy to get back to some good energy and hooping.”

Beal will have the opportunity when the Clippers tip off their 2025-26 regular season on October 22nd against the Utah Jazz.