The UCLA Bruins have taken a step up in their performance on the defensive side of the ball. Trent Perry has revealed the adjustments they made to make a run in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

UCLA has had ups and downs throughout the course of the regular season, getting to the Big Dance by having high-quality wins. Their losses have been a result of inconsistent play, especially on the defensive side of the ball

Now in the NCAA Tournament, lacking defense could end their tournament run as soon as possible. As a result, the Bruins needed to adjust if they wish to be present in March Madness as long as they can. That's how they pulled off the win over UCF in the first round, something that Perry explained the adjustments they made to have UCLA succeed.

“He kind of joked around with us, saying like, we were his worst defensive team. That lit a fire in us to withhold those expectations. We know we can do it. We have done it, especially these past couple of games,” Perry said.

“He kind of joked around with us, saying like, we were his worst defensive team. That lit a fire in us to withhold those expectations. We know we can do it. We have done it, especially these past couple of games.” Trent Perry, speaking about UCLA’s improved defense pic.twitter.com/Qyqbgyv0Jy — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) March 22, 2026

What lies ahead for Trent Perry, UCLA

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Trent Perry has understood the need for UCLA to come through with solid defensive performances. If they can maintain a high level of effort, a deep run in the NCAA Tournament is possible.

Perry is going through the second season of his collegiate career, enjoying a breakout year for the Bruins. He is averaging 12.8 points, three rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is shooting 44.1% from the field, including 39.8% from beyond the arc, and 86.3% from the free-throw line.

UCLA boasts a 24-11 overall record on the season, having gone 13-7 in its Big Ten matchups. They finished at seventh place in the conference standings, qualifying for the NCAA Tournament with an At-Large bid.

The Bruins will look forward to their matchup in the second round of March Madness. They take on the UConn Huskies as tip-off will take place on March 22 at 8:45 p.m. ET.