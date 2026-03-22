Texas forward Camden Heide is the hero of the Longhorns' win over Gonzaga, but Sean Miller wants at least some credit for the game-winning sequence. Miller believes that Heide's March Madness moment would not have happened without his critical decision-making.

Heide was not the player Texas anticipated taking the biggest shot of the game, but Miller wanted to “take credit” for putting his veteran in at the right time. Miller explained his reasoning behind inserting a player with zero points before the final possession after the game.

“I'll take credit for it,” Miller said, via CBS Austin reporter Darby Brown. “The way I saw it was, on the last possession of the game, just to have another guy out there who is capable. In Cam's case, you can make the case he's our best three-point shooter. To not have him in there, I didn't think it made any sense. What happens is exactly what happened… I was really happy for him. I might've even said, ‘I'm putting you in to make a shot.' When it happens, it's almost too good to be true.”

Heide has never been a high-volume scorer, but he has been integral to Texas' success all season. Miller believes nobody deserved the moment more than his 22-year-old Purdue transfer.

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“These guys will tell you, Cam has been a huge part of our team this year. He's had some ups and downs, and I don't think anyone deserves to make that shot more than him. He's just a fantastic teammate.”

Sean Miller expands on his decision to put Cam Heide in the game… “I don’t think anybody deserves to make that shot more than him. He’s just a fantastic teammate.” #HookEm https://t.co/uhUNvZDfuT pic.twitter.com/3w0lH7MkYC — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) March 22, 2026

Heide is certainly Texas' most accurate three-point shooter, hitting an SEC-best 46.1 percent of his triples. Heide has taken 102 of his 140 field goal attempts on the year from behind the arc.

The shock was not that Heide made the shot, but that he was the player who took it. The junior, who only averages 6.0 points per game, was just 0-for-1 in 13 minutes before his clutch triple from deep in the corner.