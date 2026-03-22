Amen Thompson just put the cherry on top of a historic night with a chaotic game-winner. The Houston Rockets guard was not the story for most of the game, but he became the hero of the night by closing out the Miami Heat with a last-second tip-in at the buzzer.

Down by one on the final possession of the game, the Rockets put the ball in the hands of Kevin Durant, who passed Michael Jordan on the NBA's all-time scoring list earlier in the game. Durant missed a wild floater with Bam Adebayo smothering him, but Thompson flew in to clean up the glass and tip in the game-winner.

Amen Thompson tips it in for the win 🔥pic.twitter.com/XYhAMbwjYC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 22, 2026

A game-winner would have capped off a perfect game for Durant, but it was Thompson's night from the jump. The last-second tip was also Thompson's career-high 18th rebound of the night, including seven on the offensive glass.

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Durant, who passed Jordan on the all-time scoring list with 4:44 remaining in the game, ended with a team-high 27 points to go with three rebounds and three steals. However, it was Thompson's 24 points, 18 rebounds and four assists that powered Houston to the victory.

The Rockets overcame a monstrous 32-point, 21-rebound game from Adebayo to steal their 43rd victory of the year on their home floor. Adebayo played all but three minutes in the game, adding four rebounds and two steals to his stat line.

The win keeps the Rockets in fourth in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets.