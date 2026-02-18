With former Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul retiring from the game of basketball, there's no doubt that his long legacy will be remembered, but also how his last tenure with a team ended abruptly. As the Clippers traded Paul to the Toronto Raptors, later to be waived, the legendary point guard called it a career, but it was being sent home by Los Angeles that stirred controversy, as he spoke more about that situation.

Paul was on the show “7PM in Brooklyn,” where he was asked how the relationship ended in a snap, with him saying that the team wanted him not to give “players advice.” He would explain how there was a “lot of back and forth.”

“I still grasp, and trying to figure out how it got to that,” Paul said. “During training camp, I talked to one of my teammates for a while, and then soon as I went to the meal room, somebody came and told me like they didn't want me giving players advice.”

Chris Paul speaks on what he said to Clippers about playing his last year

It got to a point where Paul was sent home back in December, but it wasn't always negative as the star was planning to finish the season and his career with the Clippers, playing in front of his family. He communicated that with head coach Tyronn Lue and president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank.

“I hit [up] T-Lue, I'm saying like, ‘I love to finish my career here.' L-Frank, I hit him, said the same thing,” Paul said. “Early in the season, Lawrence Frank sent me an article about how great my leadership was, an article I'd never seen. He texted it to me saying, ‘Man, this is great leadership right here.' I was extremely grateful, you saw, I was emotional when I went back. I knew it was my last year, and I was getting to play in front of my family.”

While that's in the rearview mirror, Paul now enjoys retirement after what was a marvelous career.