With the Detroit Lions making moves after missing the playoffs, general manager Brad Holmes has conducted his end-of-season press conference, where he expressed his immense disappointment with how the year transpired. As the Lions have been linked with such names as Mike McDaniel for their offensive coordinator role after he was fired from the Miami Dolphins, Holmes would first speak on what he deemed a failure of a season.

Holmes would be blunt in his response when he was asked to give himself a grade for how he did as general manager this season.

“I guess F,” Holmes said, according to Eric Woodyard. “I'm not trying to copy what (Dan Campbell) said. It was either good enough or not good enough. And it was not.”

Emphasizing the standards not met for the season, Holmes would say that besides it being a “disappointment,” it was also a “failure.” Still, Holmes would say that he does not believe Detroit is “that far off” from getting back to the level they once were at.

Article Continues Below

“Bottom line is, for our standards, this was a disappointment,” Holmes said, according to The Detroit Free Press. “If we're not in the dance and we're not competing for a championship, it's a failure.”

“I don’t think that we’re that far off,” Holmes continued. “I personally don’t. We have a lot of good players, we have a lot of good, young ascending players, we have a really good quarterback, we have the right coach. I do think that we’re very close.”

At any rate, the Lions look to improve after missing the playoffs, finishing with a 9-8 record, which puts them last in a competitive NFC North.