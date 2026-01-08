The Baltimore Orioles are looking to rebound from a down year that saw the team finish 75-87 and finish last in the AL East for the first time since 2021. After trading talented but oft injured starter Grayson Rodriguez to the Angels for Taylor Ward, Baltimore has committed to revamping its rotation.

The Orioles landed Shane Baz in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays last month. Baz is expected to slot in as the team’s No. 2 starter. And if the five-year veteran can rediscover his 2024 form, he’ll help bolster Baltimore’s staff.

After the blockbuster deal that sent a haul of prospects to the Rays for the 26-year-old hurler, the Orioles and Baz reached an agreement to avoid arbitration. The righty starter will make $3.5 million in 2025, according to The Baltimore Banner’s Andy Kostka.

Orioles add stating pitching after down 2025 season

While the Orioles parted with promising young talent to acquire Baz, it received a potential top of the rotation pitcher in return. And the former first-round draft pick was all the more attractive due to his controllable contract. Baz still has two arbitration eligible years left on his deal. He doesn’t become a free agent until after the 2028 season.

Baz missed the entire 2023 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery. When he returned to the mound in 2024, he posted a strong season. Baz had a 3.06 ERA, 1.059 WHIP, 131 ERA+ and 2.2 bWAR in 14 starts.

However, he regressed in 2025. Baz registered a career-high 31 starts last season. But he never figured things out on the mound with a 4.87 ERA, 1.335 WHIP and 84 ERA+. Still, his 176 strikeouts in 166.1 innings were encouraging.

The Orioles believe he’ll settle in closer to his 2024 production, which would make him a solid second starter in the rotation.

In addition to reaching an agreement with Baz for 2026, the Orioles also re-signed Zach Eflin to a one-year deal. The veteran righty will earn $10 million in 2026.

And, Baltimore may not be done. The Orioles are expected to trade for another pitcher over the offseason. The team needs all the firepower it can get with the Blue Jays and Yankees in the division.