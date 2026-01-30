The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Kawhi Leonard is on the injury report alongside Derrick Jones Jr., with one player listed as questionable and the other ruled out. Leonard is dealing with a left knee contusion, while Jones Jr. has a sprained right knee and has been sidelined since January 3. Here’s everything we know about Kawhi Leonard’s injury and his playing status vs. the Nuggets.

Kawhi Leonard injury status vs. Nuggets

Given that Kawhi Leonard is listed as questionable on the injury report, it’s difficult to gauge whether he’ll suit up. After scoring a season-high 55 points in a 112-99 win over the Detroit Pistons, Leonard has scored 33+ points three times since the win against the Pistons on December 28.

Leonard also followed up his 55-point performance with 33 and 45 points in a 131-90 win against the Sacramento Kings and a 118-101 victory against the Utah Jazz, amid an impressive six-game win streak from the end of December into January. Then, Los Angeles dropped two in four outings before starting its current seven-game winning streak.

Leonard was on a minutes restriction due to injury in a 112-104 win against the Los Angeles Lakers. He wasn’t as dominant in Tuesday’s 115-103 win against the Jazz, scoring 21 points on 9-of-18 shooting, but he has been darn good for a 34-year-old, averaging 27+ points for the first time since his first season with the Clippers in 2019-20. Leonard is averaging 27.9 points on 49.8% shooting, including 39.7% from deep, 6.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per game this season.

For a team that most fans left for dead in the cellar of the Western Conference standings, Leonard and the Clippers have turned their season around, and are only two wins shy of a .500 record — 22-24. However, if the Clippers are to extend their current winning streak against the Nuggets, they'll probably have to do it without Kawhi.

As for whether Kawhi Leonard is playing against the Nuggets tonight, the answer is maybe.

Clippers injury report

Bradley Beal — Out — Left hip fracture

Bogdan Bogdanovic — Out — Left hamstring injury management

Derrick Jones Jr. — Out — Right knee sprain

Kawhi Leonard — Questionable — Left knee contusion