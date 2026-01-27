On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers will hit the road to take on the Utah Jazz, looking to continue their winning ways. Kawhi Leonard and Kris Dunn are both on the injury report for this contest, with Leonard being listed as questionable due to a left knee contusion and Dunn as questionable with a right ankle sprain. Here's everything we know about Dunn and Leonard's injuries and their respective statuses vs the Jazz on Tuesday.

Kawhi Leonard and Kris Dunn's injury status vs the Jazz

Given their questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Leonard and Dunn will be able to give it a go on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. Leonard has been in and out of the lineup over the last couple of weeks for the Clippers, recently missing the end of their road trip due to a knee issue but returning to torch the Los Angeles Lakers last Thursday. He also appeared in the Clippers' blowout home win over the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Dunn has been in the lineup consistently for Los Angeles, and they'll certainly hope that continues against the Jazz, a team he once played for earlier in his career.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Derrick Jones Jr. will remain out of the lineup for the Clippers.

Meanwhile, Lauri Markkanen is questionable for the Jazz due to return to competition conditioning, while Jusuf Nurkic is doubtful with an illness. Kevin Love is probable with a left knee contusion, while Keyonte George is out due to rest.

Overall, the Clippers are slowly but surely inching closer to the .500 mark on the season after their disastrous start, going 15-3 over their last 18 games and more closely resembling the team that fans thought they were getting heading into the year.

Tipoff against the Jazz is set for Tuesday at 10:00 pm ET.