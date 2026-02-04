The Los Angeles Clippers face sudden roster changes before facing the Cleveland Cavaliers. That includes Ivica Zubac now sitting out.

Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reported Zubac's game decision on Wednesday afternoon. But Azarly also clarified Zubac's future with LAC.

“Clippers’ Ivica Zubac has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game versus the Cavs due to personal reasons, but it is not trade related,” Azarly posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Zubac's news comes amid Chris Paul heading to the Toronto Raptors and James Harden switching over to the Cavs.

Clippers' roster blowing up before facing Cavaliers?

The Wednesday CP3 deal was nothing compared to Tuesday night's blockbuster deal.

Darius Garland heads to Inglewood after the Clippers found a suitor for Harden. The latter rose as a sudden trade contender per Azarly.

“James Harden and the LA Clippers have been in active trade talks for multiple weeks, league sources told ClutchPoints, with the Clippers working with Harden on potential trade destinations for the 36-year-old guard,” Azarly wrote. “The team hasn’t been shopping Harden, especially with the team’s recent stretch of 17 wins in their last 22 games, the best such record in the league since December 20th.”

Harden's move ends a three-season run with LAC. It also concludes his Los Angeles homecoming — as Harden starred for nearby Artesia High and grew up in L.A.

Zubac, meanwhile, overheard his own trade chatter across the league. The Boston Celtics entered the picture as a potential contender. Now it appears that Zubac's trade market is dwindling.