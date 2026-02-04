Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Clippers shook things up by trading James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Darius Garland, but there has been speculation that LA might not be done. On Wednesday, the team made another move involving a point guard as the deadline approaches.

“The Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors have agreed on a multi-team trade sending Chris Paul to the Raptors and Ochai Agbaji, a 2032 Raptors second-rounder and cash to the Nets, sources tell ESPN,” reported ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on X, formerly Twitter.

Paul was bizarrely sent home from the Clippers during a road trip a couple of months ago and has not been on the team since, although he has remained technically on the roster.

However, it does not seem that the Raptors are going to be his new home, despite this trade.

“The Raptors will not require Chris Paul to report to the team and could still discuss trades involving him over the next day. Toronto is now out of the tax. Brooklyn picks up an asset and cash to cover Agbaji's salary. The Clippers clear a roster spot and save $7 million in tax,” reported Charania.

Later, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on the likely next step for Toronto as it pertains to Paul.

“CP3 is expected to be waived,” reported Haynes on X.

This would clear the way for Paul to sign with a new team for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, the Clippers will next take the floor on Wednesday evening, coincidentally against the Cavaliers.