The Los Angeles Clippers are eager to let go of the unnecessary baggage amid another terrible season. They are on a three-game losing skid entering the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

The Clippers had a strong start against the Grizzlies at Intuit Dome before tapering off in the second quarter. For what it's worth, James Harden and John Collins teamed up for the game's best highlight so far.

Off a turnover by Memphis in the opening frame, Harden raced to the other side of the court before dishing a no-look bounce pass to Collins, who was trailing the play. Collins then went up for an emphatic slam, thrilling the home fans.

The Clippers have enough talent to contend in the Western Conference, but so far, they haven't figured it out.

As of writing, the Grizzlies are ahead by a slim margin in the second quarter.

Harden was initially listed as questionable for the contest due to a calf strain.

The Clippers' woes were highlighted recently after the sudden exit of Chris Paul. According to multiple reports, he rubbed people within the organization the wrong way because of his constant criticisms of the team. Both Harden and Kawhi Leonard, however, distanced themselves from the issue, saying they had no idea that the Clippers were letting go of Paul.

Collins, meanwhile, was among the Clippers' big-name signings in the offseason, along with Paul, Bradley Beal, and Brook Lopez. Collins is the only player making an impact, with Paul already out, Beal suffering a season-ending injury, and Lopez glued to the bench.