James Harden led the Los Angeles Clippers to a 110-106 win against the Washington Wizards, and set a new career first with a dominating 36-point performance. The Clippers were on a five-game winning streak heading into Monday's matchup, where they extended it half a dozen consecutive victories.

Harden tallied 36 points without a three, which is the first time he's reached such a feat, according to ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly.

“This is the highest-scoring game of James Harden's career without making a 3-pointer in a game. It's the 3rd time in his career he's scored 30+ without making a 3-pointer,” Azarly reported. “Harden has 36 points on 9-of-17 FG and 18-of-20 FT tonight vs. the Wizards.”

Harden also finished with nine assists, seven rebounds, one block, and one steal against the Wizards. His 36 points led five Clippers in double figures, including Jordan Miller's 16 points off the bench, and Ivica Zubac (14 points).

James Harden in vintage form in Clippers' OT win

Four 30+ point performances in his last six games, Clippers veteran James Harden has been in vintage form lately. Harden led the Clippers to a 121-117 overtime win against the Raptors with 31 points, which was his third 30+ point game in January.

However, what makes Harden's first career feat of scoring 30+ points without a three in Monday's win is his efficiency. He went 9-for-17 from the floor (52.9%), which is the first time he's scored at a 50% plus clip since his 31-point gem on 10-for-13 shooting in a 121-105 win against the Nets

The Clippers extended their winning streak to six, and will wrap up their three-game road trip when they face the Bulls on Tuesday.