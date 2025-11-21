Things have gone from bad to worse in Inglewood as the Los Angeles Clippers have lost Bradley Beal to a season-ending hip injury. Now, the team looks to implement a disabled player exception for the Beal injury, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“The Los Angeles Clippers have applied for a disabled player exception, according to league sources, as a result of losing Bradley Beal to a season-ending injury,” Fischer wrote on X.

It's another blow for the Clippers, as they have struggled mightily this season, starting 4-11 and looking like the playoffs might be a long shot. Because of this, the Clippers might have to improvise as they try to climb themselves out of the hole they're in. With Beal out, the Clippers need someone else to step up. Unfortunately, that is not the only juggling the team has had to do because of injuries.

Kawhi Leonard has also been out, missing the last nine games. Currently, the team has had Kobe Sanders fill in the spot, with little success. With Beal, the Clippers have slightly more depth. James Harden is currently the starting point guard, and Chris Paul is the first off the bench. Additionally, Bogdan Bogdanovic has rotated between point guard and shooting guard.

When the Clippers signed Beal, there was a lot of hope, with some skepticism, that he could be a major contributor for the team. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case as Los Angeles will need to find a way to win without him. With injuries mounting for the team, it might be a tough task for the Clippers to pull out wins in the massive Western Conference.

The Clippers are currently 12th in the Western Conference and trail the Golden State Warriors by four games for the final play-in spot. Additionally, they are fourth in the Pacific Division while looking up at the Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers. The Clippers' next game will be Saturday in North Carolina, as they face the Charlotte Hornets in an attempt to snap a three-game losing streak.