While many want the new Los Angeles Clippers forward Ben Simmons to shoot threes, Joel Embiid's trainer, Drew Hanlen, had something different in mind. The former No. 1 overall pick has a unique build and skill set. At 6'10, he can run the floor like a point guard, yet he is as physical as any big man.

Even when he was a rookie, he showed flashes of dominance in the league. The playmaking, defense, and versatility across all positions were unlike anything anyone had ever seen. Although the main criticism is his jump shot, Hanlen had a different idea of how to fix his game, as he said on the Kevin O'Connor Show.

“To be honest with you, it wasn’t necessarily a jump shot would be the first thing,” Hanlen said. “The first thing I thought was moving him to the 4 and making him a Draymond Green type of player. I thought he would’ve been unbelievable with somebody handling the ball.

“Him setting screens, him rolling, because he is an elite passer. He had the ability to get downhill and transition really well in his prime. So if you get him in those 3 on 2’s, 2 on 1’s that’s what made Draymond so good.”

Drew Hanlen sees Clippers' Ben Simmons as a Draymond Green

When Green was in his prime, he was among the best players in the league. He had a niche role with the Golden State Warriors. Although he wasn't a fantastic shooter himself, he was a respectable offensive threat. As a result, it expanded his game so much more.

He could be a phenomenal playmaker and defender, but could create his offense. Green could fake a dribble hand off and get an easy score. Something like that could generate easy points or assists for his teammates. Either way, Hanlen remained committed to stating that Simmons is most like Green.

“I know people wanted him to shoot more 3’s and wanted him to change his hand in his jump shot or change his mechanics,” Hanlen said. “Which I think all made sense. I definitely wouldn’t have had his elbow that far, I would’ve moved his elbow in. I would’ve definitely done some things, but the first thing I would’ve done was made him a Draymond Green type 4 player.”

Luckily, Simmons is still young in his career. There is plenty of time for him to carve out a niche role in the league, and with Los Angeles. For instance, Simmons has Clippers fans buzzing with his first bucket. This could be a telling sign of things to come for the Australian forward.