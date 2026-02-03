Recently, many fans of the Los Angeles Clippers were outraged when star forward Kawhi Leonard was not named a member of the All-Star reserve team. Leonard has been playing at an elite level for a Clippers squad that has begun to turn things around in recent weeks.

However, on Tuesday, the team got an update on Leonard's All-Star status from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.

“Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been selected to the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. After the selection of the initial 24 All-Stars, Leonard was added to bring the total number of U.S. All-Stars to 16, the minimum required,” reported Charania on X, formerly Twitter.

The All-Star game will take place in Los Angeles in two weeks at the Clippers' home, the Intuit Dome, so it will certainly be nice for the team and fans to have one of their players take the stage in the game.

Meanwhile, the bigger story for the Clippers over the last 24 hours has been the team's reported exploration of a trade for James Harden. The Harden rumors started abruptly on Monday evening with reporting from Charania and Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, with many speculating that it might have to do with Harden's looming contract situation, and with the Cleveland Cavaliers being named as a potential suitor.

In any case, the Clippers coincidentally will play the Cavaliers when they next hit the court on Wednesday evening at home. Meanwhile, the All-Star game is set to take place on February 15 from Los Angeles.