The Los Angeles Clippers have seen a resurgence following their rough start to the 2025-26 regular season, and that's been thanks in large part to Kawhi Leonard.

Since their 6-21 start through the middle of December, the Clipper have gone 16-4 to climb all the way back to 22-25 on the season. The wins have piled up as Kawhi Leonard has taken his game up a few notches in what many thought would be a surefire selection in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

The Clippers have played 49 games entering Sunday night's game against the Phoenix Suns, with Leonard playing in 34 of those games has he navigates ankle and knee issues. Through his first 34 games, Leonard is averaging 27.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field, 39.5 percent from three, and 93.6 percent from the free throw line.

His 27.7 points are a personal career-high, while the 2.1 steals and 93.6 percent free throw shooting currently leads the entire NBA.

That's why everyone was so surprised when Leonard was not named a reserve in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome later this month.

According to Stathead, Leonard is the first player in NBA history to average those numbers and not be named an NBA All-Star.

“It was tough,” LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said before Sunday night's game against the Phoenix Suns. “Congratulations to all the guys that made it. They all deserve it, as well. But Kawhi, I think, to me, the last six weeks has been the best player in the NBA. Like you said, 50/40/90, averaging 28 points a game, and what he's done to bring his team out of the hole. We started 6-21 to be where we're at today, it was just tough to see. So I feel bad for Kawhi, but happy for all the guys that were selected.”

Leonard is also one three players this season to average at least 25 points, four rebounds, and three assists this season and not be named an All-Star, joining Clippers teammate James Harden as well as Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr.

The Clippers have seven games remaining until the NBA All-Star break, and there's a chance that Commissioner Adam Silver has to name an injury replacement for someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo. Aside from that, because this year's All-Star Game format is USA vs. the World, it would be interesting to see what rosters Karl-Anthony Towns (Dominican Republic), Donovan Mitchell (Panama), and Norman Powell (Jamaica) are placed on.