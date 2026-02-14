The NBA All-Star Game weekend witnessed Norman Powell receive the loudest cheers. Right in front of his former fanbase via the Los Angeles Clippers. Now with the Miami Heat, Powell came in helping represent the Eastern Conference talent inside the Intuit Dome.

However, the Clippers fans showed him love via the famed scoreboard wall right before firing off threes.

“Norman Powell, Norman Powell.” The Wall was showing lots of love to former Clipper Norman Powell before his opening round 🙏 (via @NBAAllStar) pic.twitter.com/EWcV3btEp4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2026

Did Powell, though, make the final cut into the three-point competition championship round?

The ex-Clippers star didn't make it to the final three. Devin Booker, Kon Knueppel and Damian Lillard advanced on. But again, Powell became the closest thing to a LAC representative for the annual contest during all-star weekend.

Norman Powell delivered rise after Clippers exit

Powell became a fan favorite for the Clippers for four seasons — lining up for the team from 2021 to 2025.

But he's a first-time NBA All-Star for the Heat at 32 years of age. His journey has grown into one of the feel good stories of this annual event.

Powell delivered all-star caliber production during his time in Southern California. That included producing two seasons of surpassing the 20-point mark. But unfortunately he became a notable snub for the 2021-22 and 2024-25 voting process.

“I think this completes the story,” Powell said via The Miami Herald. “I think it’s like something that you can’t even write down or think of. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, the All-Star Game is in L.A. Now I’m definitely trying to make it.’ I think it just happens that way.”

Now he's become embraced back in one of his past NBA homes.