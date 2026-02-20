Tyreek Hill is currently rehabbing after sustaining a severe injury in his left knee during the Miami Dolphins' 27-21 Week 4 win over the New York Jets. After being released by Miami, former teammate Jaylen Waddle shared a bizarre story of Hill working out while dealing with the injury.

While guest appearing on “The Set Show,” with Terron Armstead, Waddle claimed that Hill was doing squats just two months after suffering the serious leg injury. The 27-year-old wide receiver also believes that Tyreek Hill is preparing to have a huge comeback in the NFL.

“He was such a dog on the field, and to see him go down like that is always hard,” said Waddle… “Two months out of his injury, he's squatting, and I said, ‘This boy different.' That boy different. He's gonna come back CRAZY… You know, Cheetah — he feels like people doubting him now.”

#Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle says Tyreek Hill was squatting two months after his gruesome injury. “That boy different. He’s gonna come back CRAZY. You know Cheetah — he feels like people doubting him now." (🎥 @thesetshow_ with @T_Armstead72) pic.twitter.com/ME3wvjzebQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 19, 2026

Article Continues Below

Squatting just two months after sustaining that severe an injury is wildly impressive. Despite that, Hill's return is up in the air. Although the eight-time Pro Bowler plans to play in the 2026-27 season, his exact timeline remains unknown.

Hill, who turns 32 in March, has had a frustrating past two seasons in Miami. He hasn't surpassed the 1,000-yard mark since 2023 and is now a free agent. Teams will want to ensure Tyreek Hill passes a physical before opting to sign him out of free agency. Through 10 years in the NFL, Hill has totaled 819 receptions, 11,363 yards, and 83 touchdowns.

Only time will tell when the five-time First-Team All-Pro returns to action. He'll have all offseason to nurse his left knee injury. The NFL's negotiation window for free agency is set to open on March 9.