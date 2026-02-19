Currently placed 10th in the Western Conference league, Los Angeles Clippers' star Kawhi Leonard was recently spotted with boss Steve Ballmer, WWE CEO Nick Khan, and World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

“The Second City Saint” returned to WWE in 2023 and has been on a hot run since then. Scoring two World title wins upon his return, Punk now arguably serves as one of the promotion's faces. Scheduled to defend his World title against Finn Bálor at Elimination Chamber in Chicago, Punk is also scheduled to be in a World title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42.

Weeks before his scheduled matches, Punk was spotted having a potential meeting with Leonard, Ballmer, and WWE's CEO Khan. A video posted on HoopJab's YouTube shows Punk and Khan at the Clippers' practice facility in Los Angeles.

The video begins with Leonard walking around, while Punk and Khan appear in the video a bit later with Ballmer. The video captured Punk carrying his World Heavyweight Championship, Ballmer is also seen with the LA Clippers WWE Legacy title. As of this writing, there have been no confirmations from either side on what the meeting was about.

CM Punk gives honest WWE retirement plans

CM Punk, 47, is arguably nearing the dusk of his career. Last month, during an interview with Cinema Blend, Punk opened up about his retirement plans. “When I was 15, if you asked me if I'd be wrestling when I was 40, I would tell you ‘No, that's crazy. 40 is so old.' I'm 47, and I don't feel old yet. Terry Funk wrestled for a long time,” Punk said.

“Ric Flair wrestled for a long time,” Punk added. “I mean, there are luchadores that are like in their 70s that are still doing it. I would estimate probably the big 50 is when I should maybe gracefully bow out. Knock on wood, if nothing else horrible happens.”

In the span of the last few months, wrestling fans noticed several legends such as John Cena, AJ Styles, and Hiroshi Tanahashi, retire.