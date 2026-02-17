Kawhi Leonard stole the spotlight at the NBA All-Star Game—despite Anthony Edwards winning the MVP. Leonard later earned high praise from former Boston Celtics player Antoine Walker, per First Things First.

“I thought Kawhi Leonard was terrific. To be the hometown guy, in front of your fans… We need this game to go back to being very competitive.”

Antoine Walker was a BIG FAN of how Kawhi played in the All-Star Game 🔥 (via @FTFonFS1) pic.twitter.com/Dl7uu6rOiF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2026

The NBA All-Star Game format included four games: World vs Stars, Stars vs Stripes, and World vs Stripes. In particular, during the World vs Stripes game, Leonard scored 31 points and shot 11-for-13 from the field as the Stripes won 48-45.

Building on his All-Star Game performance, Leonard is now a seven-time NBA All-Star (2016, 2017, 2019–2021, 2024, 2026). Notably, he was named All-Star Game MVP in 2020. This year, Leonard is averaging 27.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

While Leonard has performed well individually, the Clippers are currently 26-28 and sit 10th in the Western Conference standings. Additionally, Leonard recently contended with a contusion and inflammation in his left knee.

Adding to the challenges this season, Leonard's achievements drew media attention amid an NBA investigation into his circumventing the salary cap with the help of the defunct company Aspiration.

Leonard has played with the Clippers since 2019, the same year he won an NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors. In the 2021 Playoffs, he tore his ACL, which forced him to miss the 2022 season. The following year, additional knee problems sidelined him.

Walker played 13 NBA seasons (1996 to 2008), was a three-time All-Star with the Celtics, and won a 2006 NBA Championship with the Heat.