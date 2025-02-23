The Los Angeles Clippers will be taking on the Indiana Pacers, but they may be without two of their key players in the matchup. Kawhi Leonard and Normal Powell are both listed on the injury report for the Clippers, as Leonard is dealing with left foot soreness and Powell is dealing with left knee soreness.

Leonard played in their last game against the Milwaukee Bucks and scored 25 points in 31 minutes, but Powell was not available.

As the Clippers continue to try and climb up the standings in the second half of the season, staying healthy will be one of the main keys for them.

Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell's injury status vs. Pacers

Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell are both listed as questionable for their game against the Pacers. The Clippers have been careful with Leonard this season, and he hasn't played in any back-to-backs, and there's a very good chance that he won't for the foreseeable future. That is what makes Leonard's game status iffy because if he doesn't play in this game, he'll most likely play tomorrow against the Detroit Pistons.

For Powell, he's been one of the bright spots for the team and is the clear-cut No. 2 option alongside James Harden. His scoring has been big for the Clippers, and now with Leonard back in the fold for the team, they have a three-headed monster who can get buckets anywhere on the court.

Hopefully, his knee soreness isn't anything that will keep him out for an extended period of time, and that he's able to return fully healthy.

The Clippers have been floating around the middle of the top 10 in the Western Conference since the beginning of the season, and if they can take it to another gear in the second half, they could move up in the standings.