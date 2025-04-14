Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on the final day of the regular season to clinch a playoff spot. The win secured a playoff spot for LA and sent the Warriors to the play-in tournament.

Leonard was instrumental in the win that was almost a year in the making.

Kawhi Leonard reacts to beating Warriors in do-or-die game

Kawhi Leonard didn't start the season on the floor for the Clippers, instead rehabbing another offseason knee surgery with the hopes of being available for the postseason.

Leonard dominated the Golden State Warriors in the do-or-die game on Sunday night, finishing with 33 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in a season-high 47 minutes of play. It was a high-stakes game that, from tipoff, felt like a playoff game.

“It was a great [game],” Kawhi Leonard said after the win. “This is one that put us in the playoffs. I think I went through this before in like 2015, something a little similar. We won 55 games and went to the six-seed, but our last game if we would've won, I think we would've went to the second seed or third seed, so a little similarity right there. Tonight was able to get the win. Last one, I lost, so I'm happy.”

The win gave the Clippers a 50-win season and gave them the fifth seed in the West. They'll face the Denver Nuggets in round one of the playoffs.

More importantly, Leonard will be available to start the postseason healthy for his Clippers.

“It felt good,” Leonard added. “I'm happy that I have a great organization behind me to allow me to get healthy and know exactly what I needed to do and them letting me reach out to outside sources and combining together and collabing. Like i said, it's not over yet. We've still got a playoff series to try to win. Just want to keep going from there and just have a good playoffs, have a healthy offseason, and just keep going.”

Leonard finished the regular season having played 37 games, averaging 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.6 steals on 49.8 percent shooting from the field and 41.1 percent from three.

“It's great. Now you gotta stay the course and be able to feel that feeling now and try to keep it moving. I want to have a healthy offseason and that's what I'm striving for.”