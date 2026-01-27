The LA Clippers defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, giving them their second straight victory and improving their record to 21-24. Behind a big night 28-point game from Kawhi Leonard, Tyronn Lue's club earned a 37-point win in what everyone deemed the Paper Bowl.

In mid-December, the Clippers had a 6-21 record and appeared poised to be one of the worst teams in the NBA. That's when Robert Flom, Managing Editor for an independent LA Clippers blog called 213 Hoops, posted a harmless tweet in response to a fan's suggestion that the team will turn things around after trading for DeMar DeRozan.

“If the [LA Clippers] go 15-3 in any stretch this season, I will print and eat this tweet.”

If they go 15-3 in any stretch this season will print and eat this tweet — Robert Flom (@RichHomieFlom) December 21, 2025

As the team started to win, fans started paying attention to the tweet, and within the last week, NBA fans had fully jumped on the wagon to see if the Clippers would win enough games to reach the 15-3 mark.

Well, the win against the Nets on Sunday night was the Clippers' 15th in the last 18 games, and fans inside Intuit Dome knew it.

https://x.com/FlyByKnite/status/2015637818656354588

After the game, head coach Tyronn Lue was informed about the tweet and the context behind it. Needless to say, he wanted to see the video live.

“They said exactly 15-3?” Lue asked. “Well we got to get him on camera then! Where's he at? We got to get him on camera. We gotta see it. You gotta go live.”

Article Continues Below

Kawhi Leonard mentioned hearing the Wall chanting, but once told what the context of the tweet was about, offered some advice.

“Oh wow, mno, I didn't know anything about that,” Leonard said. “That's funny. Pssh, he better just try to see if he can eat something else. I don't know how healthy that is for you.”

Clippers forward John Collins shared his advice for the fan, which was mainly dietary.

“What helps or whatever you can get in, make sure you get a lot of fiber in,” Collins added. “That's all I got for brother. Make sure you get your banana in or whatever you can brother.”

Here it is, a solid comp clip of me asking Tyronn Lue, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac postgame tonight about @RichHomieFlom's now infamous tweet that he has to eat: pic.twitter.com/xAi6xAUpvD — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) January 26, 2026

Robert Flom joined the Clips N' Dip Podcast on Monday night to officially eat his own tweet in front of a live audience.