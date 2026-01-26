The Los Angeles Clippers have been rolling of late, currently sitting at 21-24 after Sunday night's blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets. Los Angeles stumbled out of the gates this year to an abysmal start, but is now slowly but surely climbing the ranks in the Western Conference.

Recently, Clippers fan Robert Flom went viral for writing on X, formerly Twitter, that “If (the Clippers) go 15-3 in any stretch this season will print and eat this tweet.”

The Clippers have indeed gone 15-3 in their last 18 games, so Flom confirmed that he will be eating the tweet on his Clip N' Dip podcast.

Now, Clippers announcer and former NBA player Jim Jackson has a word of advice for Flom.

“Just a word of caution: Put a little water or something on that thing before you eat it. Just soften it up a little bit,” he said, per Oh No He Didn't on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard also expressed concern for Flom's health.

“He better try to see if he can eat something else. I don’t know how healthy that is,” said Leonard, per Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated.

If the Clippers' 15-3 stretch is a sign of things to come, Flom will likely be happy to eat the piece of paper containing his tweet. While the team is still below the .500 line on the season, they would be in the postseason if the season ended today, taking part in the play-in tournament for a chance to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in round one.

It remains to be seen how the Clippers' recent hot streak will affect their approach at the trade deadline, but it's safe to say they won't look to be sellers, as some had speculated they would be on the heels of their brutal start to the year.