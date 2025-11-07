Bradley Beal didn’t sugarcoat anything after the Los Angeles Clippers’ latest loss to the Phoenix Suns. Speaking candidly to reporters, Beal admitted that accountability has become a daily part of his adjustment to life in Los Angeles.

“Everybody’s on my a**,” Beal said with a laugh, acknowledging that his teammates have been pushing him hard to find his rhythm after a rocky start to the season.

Beal’s return to Phoenix was one he’d probably like to forget. The 32-year-old guard shot just 2-of-14 from the field. He scored five points as the Clippers fell to the Suns. It was quite a frustrating night for both him and his team.

Signed to a two-year, $11 million deal in the offseason, Beal remains under a minutes restriction. He is currently averaging around 20 minutes per game as he continues to recover from offseason back surgery. The limited playing time has kept him from finding a consistent offensive flow. Right now, he is far from the volume-scoring star that once made him one of the league’s elite guards.

The struggles have been magnified by both the expectations surrounding his arrival and the baggage from his injury-plagued stint in Phoenix. His inefficient showing against the Suns only fueled the scrutiny.

Yet Beal’s comments suggest he’s not going through this alone. His Clippers teammates are holding him accountable while offering encouragement.

Article Continues Below

“‘Go, keep shooting, go, go. Just go be you,’” Beal shared about what his teammates tell him. “That’s always encouraging.”

Clippers center Ivica Zubac defended Beal after the loss, saying the veteran got quality looks that simply didn’t fall.

“He’s still trying to find his rhythm,” Zubac noted, emphasizing that the team remains confident in Beal’s ability to contribute once his health stabilizes.

Still, Beal’s frustration with his role is clear and perhaps understandable. On a Clippers team loaded with stars like Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, Beal’s challenge is to adapt from primary scorer to efficient complementary threat.

For Beal and the Clippers, accountability might be exactly what they need. As the veteran guard works through his struggles, the team’s tough love could be the spark that helps him rediscover his rhythm and his confidence as the season unfolds.